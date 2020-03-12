Bills restructure Tyler Kroft’s contract

Getty Images

The Bills have restructured the contract of tight end Tyler Kroft, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kroft now is due $4 million in 2020, with $3.4 million of that fully guaranteed.

He had the final year of his contract deleted.

After two years of injuries, Kroft will get a chance to make some money in 2021 with a solid season.

Kroft, 27, played 16 games with five starts the past two years combined. Last season, in his first season in Buffalo, he made six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.