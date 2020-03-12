Bucs discontinue travel for scouts, coaches and other staff

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are making a change to the way they’ll be handling business ahead of the draft.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has decided to discontinue business-related travel for the team’s coaches, scouts and other staff members immediately. The information has been relayed to those employees and, per Stroud, the team will continue to monitor the situation.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Browns announced that they are reducing air travel for team employees while other teams have said that it is business as usual for now.

This is usually a busy season for such traveling as coaches and scouts go to Pro Day workouts at different schools to watch prospects go through drills, but the emergence of COVID-19 and the desire to limit its spread is causing changes to the usual course of business in many walks of life.