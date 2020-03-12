Chiefs, Giants will clear facilities of most employees for next two weeks

Getty Images

NFL teams continue to make changes to their business practices in light of recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

The Chiefs and Giants both announced that they will have all non-essential personnel work from home for the next two weeks. Both teams say they will continue to assess the situation before deciding what to do at the end of the two-week period.

The Chiefs also announced that they are suspending all business travel for team personnel. The Giants’ decision to do the same was reported earlier in the day.

The Bills, Jaguars and Falcons are also ending travel for the time being and many other teams have made the same announcement on Thursday. The Falcons also announced that they will be closing their facility until Monday in order to perform an “intense cleaning” and the Jaguars are encouraging personnel to work from home if that’s possible.