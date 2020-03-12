Christian Kirksey visiting Packers

Getty Images

Linebacker Christian Kirksey‘s quest for a new team has taken him to Green Bay.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kirksey is visiting with the Packers on Thursday. Kirksey was released by the Browns earlier this week, so he is eligible to sign before the start of the new league year.

Kirksey’s first visit was with the Raiders on Wednesday. Garafolo reports that they are still in the running for Kirksey as he plans to meet with other teams before making any calls about where he’ll play this year.

The Packers have linebackers Blake Martinez, B.J. Goodson and Kyler Fackrell set to become free agents this month, so Kirksey could be part of a larger shift in the makeup of that group.