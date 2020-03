Getty Images

The Cowboys were expected to tender backup quarterback Cooper Rush, and they indeed have, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Rush will collect about $2.1 million.

He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has served as Dak Prescott‘s backup.

Rush has played only five games in his three seasons, going 1-for-3.

If the Cowboys use the franchise tag on Prescott, and he decides not to show up to the offseason program, Rush will get significant reps with the first team.