Daniel Snyder suspends travel for team employees

Getty Images

One by one, NFL teams are doing the right thing.

“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice,” Washington owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement issued Thursday morning. “The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”

Washington joins a (for now) short list of teams that have taken their scouts and coaches off the road. Every other team needs to follow suit, immediately.

More specifically, the league should issue a league-wide directive, given that some teams will regard this as an opportunity to gain a strategic advantage by keeping their scouts and coaches on the road for Pro Day workouts and private workouts with prospects.