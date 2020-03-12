Derek Wolfe expects Broncos to let him become a free agent

Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is expecting to have the opportunity to test the free agent market when the new league year begins.

In an interview with KOA radio in Denver, Wolfe said the team talked to his agent recently and they received word from the Broncos that they don’t intend to do a deal before free agency is scheduled to begin next week.

“Well they haven’t talked to me. They’ve talked to my agent at the combine,” Wolfe said. “They met and it looks like they’re going to let me hit free agency, see what the market is. Which, and it’s business, it’s a nice way of saying ‘you know, we like you, we love you, but not for that kind of money.'”

Wolfe has spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Broncos. Though injuries have been a hindrance at times, Wolfe has started all 108 games he’s played since being selected in the second round of the University of Cincinnati in 2012. Wolfe signed a four-year extension with the team in 2016 as his rookie deal was set to expire. Wolfe is coming off a career-bet seven sacks last season for Denver. For his career, Wolfe has 33 sacks with 299 total tackles.