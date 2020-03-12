Dolphins join growing group of teams suspending travel

Getty Images

Add another entry to the list of teams who are putting an indefinite end to travel for scouts and coaches.

The Dolphins have announced that they are pulling their personnel from the road for the time being.

“Due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), we will temporarily suspend travel for all scouts and coaches,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “The safety of everyone associated with the Miami Dolphins is of the utmost importance. We will continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our medical staff and public officials.”

Thursday has also brought word from several schools that they are cancelling Pro Day workouts, postponing them or halting all athletic activities on their campuses. That group figures to grow along with the list of teams halting travel, so there probably won’t be much reason for anyone in football to be on the road in the next few weeks.