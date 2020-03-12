Dolphins tender three exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

While most of the activity in the football world on Thursday has dealt with responses to COVID-19, the Dolphins have taken care of some football business.

The team announced that they have tendered wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris and defensive tackle Zach Sieler as exclusive rights free agents. The three players can’t sign with other teams after being tendered, so they will likely be signing those tenders in order to continue their playing careers.

Ford had 23 catches for 244 yards and one carry for 11 yards in eight games with the team last season. He joined the team as a seventh-round pick in 2017, but is an exclusive rights free agent because he was waived on cutdown day in 2018 before returning to the practice squad.

Harris was claimed off of waivers from the Patriots last September. He had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games last year.

Sieler was claimed off waivers last December and recorded eight tackles and a sack in three games. Sieler also had three tackles in four games with the Ravens.