Dolphins won’t pick up Daniel Kilgore’s option

The Dolphins are set to part ways with last season’s starting center.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins will not exercise their option on Daniel Kilgore‘s contract for the 2020 season. His pact called for a salary of $3.325 million and a cap hit of $4.031 million, but he’ll now start the league year as a free agent.

Kilgore started 13 games in 2019 after missing the final 12 games of the 2018 season with a torn triceps. The 2011 fifth-round pick spent his first seven seasons with the 49ers.

Reports have indicated that the Dolphins are interested in Ted Karras in free agency. Karras started at center for the Patriots after David Andrews was sidelined by blood clots in his lungs.