Eagles will close team facility

A report on Thursday indicated multiple teams were thinking about closing their facilities amid the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and one of those teams has decided to move forward with a closure.

The Eagles announced in a statement from team owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday afternoon that their facility will close on Friday.

“We have been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking actions recommended by the CDC, state and local health departments, our Chief Medical Officer and other,” Lurie said. “In accordance with that guidance, and with the health and safety of our communities as a priority, the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field will be closing tomorrow, March 13. Our staff, with limited exceptions, have been instructed to work from home. We are continuing our preparations for the 2020 season, including free agency and the draft, and will monitor developments as more information becomes available. The health and safety of our community, players, employees and dans will remain paramount as we continue to make decisions over the coming days and weeks.”

Many teams have announced plans to suspend travel by team employees and more will likely follow suit. No other teams have made announcements regarding their facilities.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m. ET: Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Eagles have also pulled all of their scouts off the road.