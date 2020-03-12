Eagles tender Cameron Johnston

Getty Images

The Eagles have moved to hold onto punter Cameron Johnston for another season.

The team announced that they have tendered Johnston a contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

Johnston went to Ohio State after leaving Australia and initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He failed to make the team that year, but won the punting job in 2018.

Johnston has kicked in every game for the Eagles since securing the position. He’s posted a net average of 42.5 yards on 132 kicks over the last two seasons.

Cornerback Craig James is the only other Eagles player set for exclusive rights free agency.