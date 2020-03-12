Family member of Michael Pittman in critical condition with coronavirus

Getty Images

With the effects of COVID-19 only beginning to be felt in the sports world, it has already hit a member of the NFL family.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, a family member of former running back Michael Pittman is in a coma and critical condition with the coronavirus.

“He said they need a miracle,” Laine wrote. “So if you believe in prayer, please join me in praying for Michael Pittman and his family, while also respecting his and his family’s privacy. They need all the healing vibes they can get. He also wanted me to post this to increase awareness about the dangers of coronavirus.”

Pittman played for the Cardinals, Broncos, and Buccaneers in his 11-year NFL career.

As testing increases and time passes, more and more links to the league’s population will doubtless be discovered, and for now, our thoughts are with Pittman’s family and everyone else impacted by the outbreak.