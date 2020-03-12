Former Giants, Rams All-Pro receiver Del Shofner dies at 85

Getty Images

Del Shofner, a five-time All-Pro wide receiver for the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, has died at the age of 85.

According to the Associated Press, Shofner died on Wednesday in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Shofner was a first-round pick of the Rams in 1957 and spent his first four seasons with the team making the Pro Bowl twice in 1958 and 1959. His best seasons would come after being traded to the New York Giants in 1961. He would play the final seven seasons of his career for the team with three Pro Bowl appearances in a row from 1961-63. He amassed over 1,100 yards in each of those three seasons with 32 receiving touchdowns combined over the span playing alongside Johnny Unitas.

Shofner was a first-team All-Pro in each of his five Pro Bowl seasons as well. He retired after the 1967 season and was named to the 1960’s All-Decade Team.