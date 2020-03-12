Former NFL cornerback Johnthan Banks arrested on domestic violence charges

Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick Johnthan Banks was arrested on domestic violence and aggravated assault charges on Wednesday in Clay County, Mississippi.

According to WTVA-TV, Banks was accused of choking his wife in his home late Tuesday night. Banks was booked by the Clay County Sherriff’s Department just after 8 AM on Wednesday. Banks was arrested after a traffic stop in neighboring Webster County. He was released on bond.

Banks won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2012. He was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 43 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft. Banks appeared in 45 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons in Tampa Bay. He would play in just five games for the Buccaneers in 2016 before being released.

Banks would appear in two games each for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears over the rest of the 2016 season and three games for the Houston Texans in 2017 before falling out of the league. Banks had 105 tackles and seven tackles combined over his first two seasons with Tampa Bay before his production waned.