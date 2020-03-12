Hall of Fame postpones Fan Fest

Getty Images

The NFL is fortunate to be in an offseason at the moment, but football-adjacent events aren’t immune to the current concern about large groups of people potentially speeding the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just announced that its “Hall of Fame Fan Fest” which was scheduled for March 21-22 has been postponed.

The Hall’s statement said the decision was “based on a statewide recommendation and advice from state and local health care officials to limit large gatherings.”

A new date for the event hasn’t been announced.

The event was scheduled to feature meet-and-greets with Cris Carter, Kevin Greene, Charles Haley, Clay Matthews Jr., Warren Moon, and Warren Sapp.

The Hall is remaining open during regular hours, and they said extra measures were being taken “to ensure the health and safety of all.”