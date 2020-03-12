Illinois governor recommends shutting down sports in state until May

Getty Images

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has recommended to owners of Chicago’s professional teams that they shut down statewide sporting events until possibly May 1, Scott Powers of TheAthletic.com reports.

Pritzker, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County board president Tony Preckwinkle have a 5 p.m. press conference.

Illinois has 25 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, via Powers.

Major League Baseball announced it will delay the start of the season at least two weeks, and the NBA has suspended its season until further notice.

The Bears, of course, have only their offseason program coming up.