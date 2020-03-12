Jets, Giants suspending travel for team personnel

Getty Images

The list of teams pulling their coaches and scouts off the road amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets and Giants have put a halt to travel by team employees for an indefinite period of time. Washington and Tampa have made the same decisions and it seems likely that other teams will be following suit in the near future.

The moves come as the pre-draft circuit of Pro Day workouts is heating up. Teams have plenty of other data and film on players to use for evaluation purposes, but it will be an adjustment for personnel departments.

How many other adjustments need to be made remains to be seen, but word of teams considering closing their facilities suggests that this is going to be a very different offseason on many fronts.