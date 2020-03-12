Jordan Reed visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Most NFL stories regarding travel on Thursday have been about teams suspending it for team personnel in an effort to help halt the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

There is still some travel going on for football business, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tight end Jordan Reed is visiting with the Seahawks.

Reed was released by Washington after missing the entire 2019 season due to a concussion. Reed has suffered many concussions over the course of his career and he’s also dealt with other injuries that have kept him off the field for long stretches.

The Seahawks signed tight end Greg Olsen earlier this offseason and hope to have Will Dissly back from a torn Achilles in time for next season.