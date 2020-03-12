League holding conference call with teams this afternoon

Getty Images

With teams discussing individual options in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is about to offer some guidance.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league office will brief teams in a conference call later today “for guidance on how to proceed.”

It’s the right step, if a little late, as the league is scheduled to begin free agency next week, and teams are busy preparing for the draft in six weeks.

But with travel complicated, many players won’t be eager to go on visits, and teams are smartly beginning to pull employees off the road from pro day schedules.