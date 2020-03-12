Lions, Jets, Chargers limit access to team facilities

Getty Images

NFL teams have been taking measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by suspending travel and/or limiting access to team facilities.

The Lions announced on Thursday that they will be doing both things. The team has put a stop to all travel by coaches and scouts and limited access to the facility to “operationally critical staff” only for the time being.

“It is imperative that we remain diligent in our responsibility to keep our players, coaches, staff members and their families safe and help slow the spread of the virus,” the team said in a statement.

The Jets announced on Thursday that they have suspended team-related travel and multiple reports later in the day say they’re also having non-essential personnel work from home. The Chargers have done the same at their facility and said in a statement that they have “significantly adjusted planned travel for coaches and scouts.”