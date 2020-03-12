Michigan legalizes sports gambling, Barry Sanders makes an honorary first bet

Getty Images

Michigan is officially the 16th state to legalize sports gambling.

The first legal sports bets were placed at two casinos in Detroit yesterday. A third casino in Detroit has announced that it will begin taking sports bets today, and Lions legend Barry Sanders will place the first bet.

Sports betting has been on the move across the United States since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban in 2018. Illinois also officially legalized sports gambling this week, becoming the 15th state to do so.

Although the NFL had long distanced itself from sports gambling, the league has recently begun to embrace it, with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas the strongest sign that the league accepts that football and gambling go hand in hand.