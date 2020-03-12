MLB delays opening day by at least two weeks, suspends spring training

Getty Images

The NBA, NHL, MLS and others have suspended their seasons and the NFL cancelled its league meetings due to advice to limit large gatherings as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and Major League Baseball made an announcement about its plans on Thursday.

In a statement, the league announced that opening day will be pushed back by at least two weeks and that spring training will be suspended as of Thursday afternoon. No more spring training games will be played and there’s no word about whether they still intend to play the full 162-game slate. The league said the move was being made ” in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”

Play in the 2020 regular season was set to being on March 26.

The league’s statement said they will continue to monitor developments with the hope of resuming activities as soon as possible.