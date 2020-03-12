NBA expects hiatus to last “at least 30 days”

Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went on TNT to address the league’s decision to suspend the season over concerns about the coronavirus.

He said he expects the hiatus to last “at least 30 days.”

“Not one team raised the issue of money,” Silver said on the telecast, via John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. “The entire discussion was about the health of players and fans. This hiatus is likely at least 30 days. Then, the question becomes is there a protocol to resume play with or without fans?”

Silver expressed hope the season will resume, saying it’s why the league chose suspension over cancellation.

“Even if we’re out for a month, even if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season,” Silver said. “It might mean that the Finals take place in July or late July. . . .It was way premature to suggest that we lost the season.”

The league moved quickly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus Wednesday. It began the sports cancellations and postponements heard ’round the world as most other leagues followed the lead of Silver.

“We quickly decided we should not play,” Silver said. “We then made a decision to cancel the Kings/Pelicans game as well after an official was tested.”

TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley announced that he is self-quarantining after being tested for COVID-19.