NCAA Tournament canceled

There will be no March Madness this year.

The NCAA announced today that all winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, have been canceled.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The impact of coronavirus has rapidly become one of the most stunning events in the history of sports. The NCAA Tournament is an American institution and one of the signature events in American culture. But the health of the public is a higher priority than a basketball tournament, and so this was the only decision the NCAA could make.

10 responses to “NCAA Tournament canceled

  1. This is now outta control. The country might go into a civil war as this will divide it even more.

  2. I never in my dreams thought March Madness would ever be cancelled for anything short of Armageddon.

  3. They had no choice, but man, what a wild time in our history. I love March Madness….

  4. jackedupboonie says:
    March 12, 2020 at 4:26 pm
    This is now outta control. The country might go into a civil war as this will divide it even more.

    ————————————————————
    Civil war over what? Who has control of toilet paper factories?

  6. On the positive side we’re gonna have SOOO many sports to choose from once all the hysteria about Corona dies down and everyone returns to their normal lives.

  7. Not to worry… didn’t you know our “I’m an expert on viruses” president said it’s all just a hoax, so it’s all good…. God help us until we get a leader who BELIEVES in science again….

  9. I can’t wait for the lawsuits to fly over the cancellation of these games. Some nose out of joint, disrespected faux athlete will claim his chance to wear athletic wear well into adulthood has been ruined because he could not showboat in the March Madness games. This is going to be so fun – the revenue that the NCAA and the other alphabet leagues received for the coverage of the games that are cancelled will also go to court.

    While there will be no games played, there will be lawsuits flying like turtle doves….

  10. Kansas should be awarded the national championship as they finished the season as the unanimous #1 team.

Leave a Reply

