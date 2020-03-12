NCAA Tournament canceled

Getty Images

There will be no March Madness this year.

The NCAA announced today that all winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, have been canceled.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The impact of coronavirus has rapidly become one of the most stunning events in the history of sports. The NCAA Tournament is an American institution and one of the signature events in American culture. But the health of the public is a higher priority than a basketball tournament, and so this was the only decision the NCAA could make.