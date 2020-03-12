NFL teams should get scouts and coaches off the road, now

Getty Images

When it comes to the coronavirus, we have a shared responsibility to limit the spread in order to: (1) protect those most vulnerable to dying from it; and (2) prevent our health-care systems from becoming overwhelmed by those who need treatment. That’s why so many companies have temporarily halted non-essential travel.

For NFL teams gathering information on prospects who will be included in the upcoming draft, what constitutes essential travel? Do any scouts or coaches truly need to attend Pro Day workouts, which are videotaped?

The same question applies to the pre-draft visits to teams and pre-draft workouts on college campuses. With draft boards largely set, how many of these trips are truly essential?

The problem is that teams will resist imposing travel restrictions given that other teams may not. As to the draft prospects, those who reject a visit may be concerned that one of the other players under consideration will accept the invitation and, in turn, climb the draft ladder.

That’s why the league needs to step in with a clear policy that applies to all teams. If only one person who was present at one of the Pro Day workouts tests positive for the coronavirus, how many others will get it? How many others will have to be quarantined?

The NFL can’t afford to lead from behind on this. If the teams won’t pull scouts and coaches from the road for fear that others won’t, the league needs to do it for all of them.