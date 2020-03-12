NFLPA asks agents to encourage players to vote on CBA

Getty Images

NFL players may continue to vote on the proposed CBA through Saturday night. On Thursday morning, the NFL Players Association asked all agents to encourage their clients to cast a ballot.

“Players who are eligible to vote on ratification of the proposed new CBA (those who paid NFLPA dues at any time in 2019) were sent their ballot and information via email on Thursday, March 5th from Tom DePaso, subject: ‘Proposed CBA Ratification Vote,'” the union explains in an email to the agents. “If any of your eligible player-clients did not receive that email, please immediately inform [the union]. The Board of Player Representatives voted to extend the voting window until 11:59pm EDT on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Please encourage your player clients to exercise their right to vote.”

The board voted on Monday to prevent players from changing their votes, a procedure that should be simple to accomplish given the electronic nature of voting. Given the significant change in the broad American and world circumstances since then, the board may want to reconsider its vote on whether players will be allowed to reconsider their votes.