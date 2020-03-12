NFLPA huddling with medical experts on Friday

Getty Images

The decisions made by the NFL, whenever they are made and whatever they are, won’t happen in a vacuum. The NFL Players Association will have a voice in the things done by pro football in the coming days and weeks, and the NFLPA is in the process of gathering the information needed to contribute to those conversations.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA plans to conduct an extended conference call with medical experts on Friday in order to gather information necessary to make appropriate plans for the offseason, and if need be beyond.

From pressing pause on free agency to adjusting the approach to pre-draft workouts and visits to delaying the draft and/or moving it to adjusting offseason rules, many decisions must be made. The league, if it has made any such decisions, has not shared them with anyone, yet.

Presumably, everyone involved is taking it seriously, putting public health before financial interests. These are strange times that will reveal in many instances those who truly care about their fellow man and those who care only about their own self-interests. Hopefully, the NFL will become a bright example for all of us regarding how to properly handle the situation in order to limit the spread of the virus, which will both save lives and reduce the inevitable strain on the American health-care system.