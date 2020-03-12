NHL suspends season

Getty Images

Joining the NBA and Major League Baseball, the NHL has pressed pause on its season, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Per multiple reports, the decision was made earlier in the hour to suspend the season.

The postponement comes with 189 games left in the regular season, via Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com. It’s unclear when the season will resume, and whether all regular-season games will be played before moving to the postseason.

The decision comes at a time when the NFL continues to remain officially silent regarding the situation. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, “[a] frustrated NFL team source just told me there’s been zero communication from headquarters on coronavirus plans/changes/protocols.”

The league is expected to cancel the annual meeting in Florida, set for later this month. It’s unclear what the league will do about the draft; it has “no plans” to delay the start of free agency, which commences next week.