Our plan: Keep doing what we do, with awareness of the nation’s new reality

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
These are strange and unprecedented times, and if there’s anything positive to come from last night’s historic-in-a-bad-way developments regarding coronavirus it’s that more and more people are now taking it seriously.

Here, we will continue to take it very seriously, and while doing so we will continue to try to fulfill our broader mission, as best we can. That means covering all aspects of the NFL, following the stories wherever the stories lead, and interjecting opinions as we deem proper and necessary.

In the interests of helping to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, there may be disruptions to the TV schedule due to reduced staffing at the NBC Sports Group studio. We will, however, continue to produce daily video segments on the various topics that would be covered during the TV show, if/when PFT Live doesn’t air.

Most importantly, the PFT staff — which works from home (but thankfully not the same home) — will continue to post the usual amount of stories here, in order to give you information you need about the intersection of the coronavirus and sports and to provide you if possible with a diversion from the stress and worry of the day.

We also intend to use this platform to help those in need. As the economy suffers from reduced travel, tourism, and social gatherings, our neighbors, friends, and family will be feeling the financial impact. We will be working to identify and to publicize fundraising efforts for those impacted by the business consequences of the coronavirus.

This is not a test, as the saying goes. But it is a test, for all of us. Do we care only about ourselves, or do we have true regard for the plight of our neighbors? Can we come together, face this challenge, and rise above it?

COVID-19 has been described by some as a “foreign virus.” It’s not. It’s here, and we can’t beat it unless we own it. Our only choice is to come together as a people, help and support each other, and do what we need to do to minimize the damage it will cause.

To those who complain that we and others are overreacting, I have two observations. First, grow up. Second, it’s far better to overreact in a situation like this than to underreact.

We appreciate your support and we believe that better days are ahead, if we are willing to accept that darker days are coming and that we need to unify in order to get through them.

7 responses to “Our plan: Keep doing what we do, with awareness of the nation’s new reality

