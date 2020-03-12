Packers close public operations at Lambeau; Texans will allow staff to work from home

Getty Images

The Packers are closing their public operations at Lambeau Field and Titletown for two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

The measures were taken out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The closure applies to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The organization will continue to monitor the situation and reassess conditions near the end of the two-week window.

Lambeau Field and Titletown will have only critical staff in place for non-public operations of the facilities, and the majority of other Packers personnel will be required to work remotely as duties permit. The Packers are also suspending all business-related air travel for their employees, including coaches and scouts.

The Packers are the latest to implement measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Texans announced “all staff will have the ability to work from home.”