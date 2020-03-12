Packers name Butch Barry senior analyst, officially promote Luke Getsy

Getty Images

The Packers finalized their coaching staff, announcing several changes.

They named Butch Barry senior analyst and promoted Luke Getsy to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to receivers coach.

Barry enters his 18th season coaching in college or the NFL. He joins the Packers after serving as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) last season.

From 2015-18, Barry was the assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. In three of his four seasons, Tampa Bay finished in the top 10 in total offense, including a No. 3 ranking in 2018.

Getsy returned to the Packers last season after spending the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator/receivers coach for Mississippi State.

In 2019, he helped Aaron Rodgers earn his eighth career Pro Bowl selection after a seventh season of 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus passing touchdowns and 10 or fewer interceptions.

Vrable enters his eighth season as an assistant coach in the NFL and second with the Packers. He joined Green Bay last season as an offensive assistant after working in the same position for the Jets in 2017-18.

Before his time with the Jets, Vrable spent four seasons with the Bills, working as an offensive quality control coach from 2013-15 and then as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016. After Week Three of the 2016 season when Anthony Lynn was promoted to offensive coordinator, Vrable added the duties of interim running backs coach.