Penn State cancels pro day in suspending football activities

Many NFL teams are putting limits on travel today.

Soon, the colleges they’d be traveling to may make it a moot point.

Penn State just announced the suspension of all football activities, including their March 17 pro day for NFL scouts. Michigan did the same with tomorrow’s scheduled pro day as well.

Other schools on the schedule seem likely to follow suit, with most sporting events being suspended if not canceled because of concerns about COVID-19.

Plenty of scouts and General Managers are in Oregon today to see Justin Herbert and his teammates, but it’s not hard to imagine this being the exception to the rule soon.