Quinton Spain agrees to three-year, $15 million deal

The Bills have agreed to terms with offensive guard Quinton Spain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Spain will sign a three-year deal worth $15 million, per Rapoport.

Spain, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Bills last April after four seasons with the Titans. He started all 16 regular-season games at left guard.

He allowed one sack, according to STATS, Inc., and was called for two holding penalties in 2019.

Spain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015.

He started 48 games for the Titans.