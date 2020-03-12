Report: MLS latest league to suspend season

AP

Sports leagues which are in season are being forced to make hard decisions to deal with the coronoavirus outbreak.

And the latest will keep the country’s top domestic soccer league off the field.

According to soccer writer Grant Wahl of SI.com, MLS is “suspending its season immediately until further notice.”

The league’s regular season just started two weeks ago.

A number of teams are owned by NFL owners, including Arthur Blank (Atlanta), Stan Kroenke (Colorado Rapids), Jimmy and Dee Haslam (Columbus), Clark Hunt (Dallas), Robert Kraft (New England), with others as minority investors. Panthers owner David Tepper was just granted a future expansion team. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Seattle Sounders’ partnership as a minority owner.