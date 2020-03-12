Report: NFL teams discussing shutting down their facilities

Getty Images

A couple of NFL teams have decided to put a halt to business-related travel by their employees for the near future and there may be announcements of different interruptions to their activities coming soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that multiple teams are discussing shutting down their facilities as part of the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. It’s not known when such decisions might be made or what impact decisions to close would have on coming league business.

That question is one that would need to be answered, however. The deadline to issue franchise tags coming on Monday, the new league year is set to begin next Thursday and it would be challenging to come up with ways to have those things go as planned if there aren’t people in team headquarters taking care of business.

As of now, no teams have made that call but a conference call with the league is set for Thursday afternoon and it won’t be surprising to see that change given how the landscape of sports has changed in the last few days.