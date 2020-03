Getty Images

The Texans announced they tendered restricted free agent Dylan Cole.

He now is due $2.144 million.

Cole, 25, played 11 games before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He made 16 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

He will return to back up inside linebackers Benardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham.

The Texans are working to bring back veteran running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Phillip Gaines on one-year contracts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.