Titans release Cameron Wake

Getty Images

The Titans announced they released outside linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday.

Wake played nine games for the Titans last season before going on injured reserve. He finished with five tackles and 2.5 sacks.

In 11 NFL seasons, Wake has 353 tackles and 100.5 sacks. He spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the Titans this offseason.

Wake’s release saves the Titans $5.6 million against the cap.

Lewis’ release saves them $4 million.

Lewis, signed by the Titans before the 2018 season, produced 373 yards of total offense in 2019, a year after 917 yards from scrimmage.

Lewis joined the Titans after previously playing with the Eagles, Browns, Colts and Patriots.

The Titans also announced they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defensive back Chris Milton. The team waived him Wednesday.

Milton tied for sixth on the team with five special teams tackles in 2019 while playing in six games.