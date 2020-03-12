Titans pull scouts and coaches from the road

Getty Images

The Titans are the latest team calling their scouts and coaches off the road, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Of course, there isn’t much to do on the road anyway with colleges canceling pro days.

Michigan and Penn State are among those calling off the workouts in front of scouts because of concerns about COVID-19.

Scouts and coaches will have to do their work based on film and the Combine workouts for now.

Washington, the Bucs, Vikings, Jets and Giants are among the other teams who have made the decision to restrict travel.