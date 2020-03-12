Titans release Dion Lewis

Getty Images

It remains to be seen if the Titans will have running back Derrick Henry back for the 2020 season, but we know he won’t be sharing the backfield with Dion Lewis if he is back in Tennessee.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are releasing Lewis. Lewis signed a four-year deal with the Titans in 2018.

Lewis ran 155 times and caught 59 passes while playing 61 percent of the offensive snaps in his first season with the team, but dropped to 37 percent of the snaps as Henry took charge last season. He leaves the Titans after running 209 times for 726 yards and catching 84 passes for 564 yards.

The move will clear just over $4 million from the salary cap.