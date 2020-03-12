Vikings announce they’re suspending travel for coaches and scouts

Getty Images

Most of the news in the sports world on Thursday has to do with responses to COVID-19, including NFL teams deciding to put a halt to travel by team employees for the indefinite future.

The Vikings are the latest team to make that call.

“We continue to closely monitor coronavirus developments and maintain contact with the NFL, health officials and other local professional teams,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Consistent with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have implemented precautionary procedures to protect staff and reduce the risk of acquisition and transmission inside TCO Performance Center. These actions include emphasizing proper hand washing, enhancing environmental disinfection and preparing for remote work protocols, if necessary. We are also suspending travel for our coaches and scouts until further notice and reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings in the near future. These are uncertain times, and our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.”

Washington, Tampa, the Jets and Giants have made the same decision regarding travel by team employees and the list will likely grow before the day is out.