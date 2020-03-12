Vontaze Burfict: There’s a way you can change

Getty Images

Vontaze Burfict wants to play in 2020 after being suspended for the final 12 games of last season for a hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle and getting that chance will take a team believing he can be effective while playing within the rules of the game.

Burfict, who played for the Raiders last year, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that he was “trying to switch up my image and the way I play” last year before the hit on Doyle and that he believes he’s capable of doing that if he gets back on the field this season.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy about the suspension, so I’m just trying to make sure it doesn’t happen [again] and see what I can actually do to make sure I can fix it,” Burfict said. “There is a way you can change, bro. There’s a way you can change in making a sure tackle and just not letting him run you over.”

Burfict said the way he’s perceived as a dirty player by others “bothers me a lot,” but his history is what it is at this point and his only chance of changing perception is going to be making good on his belief that he can change his ways.