XFL confirms 2020 season is suspended, says it will return in 2021

The XFL regular season is over, but the XFL isn’t gone.

The upstart league released a statement confirming that it will suspend its season, as virtually all American sports organizations have in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the XFL also said it will return next year.

“Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular season games,” the league’s statement said. “However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”

The XFL’s statement doesn’t rule out the possibility that the league could still play its playoffs if the spread of the coronavirus gets under control. But that seems unlikely. More likely, we’ll see the XFL again in 2021, if Vince McMahon decides he’s willing to finance the league for another year.