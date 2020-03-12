Source: XFL informs players it is suspending play

Getty Images

The XFL was one of the only professional leagues not to make a decision on its season. It now has.

Multiple sources tell PFT that the league has informed its players that it is suspending play.

The league will attempt to play at least the championship game in a few weeks, one source added.

The league has played five weeks of a 10-week schedule.

The postseason schedule has semifinal games on April 18-19 with the final in Houston on April 26.

It’s the last thing the start-up league needed, but with nearly every other pro league having suspended play, it seemed inevitable.

The NBA, NHL, MLS and others announced suspensions their seasons and the NFL cancelled its league meetings due to advice to limit large gatherings as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Major League Baseball has canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of its season.