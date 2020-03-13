Bengals will release Cordy Glenn

Getty Images

The Bengals couldn’t find a taker for offensive tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade, so they’ve decided to simply release him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bengals will cut Glenn on Friday. The move clears $9.5 million of cap space.

Glenn was moved to left guard when the Bengals drafted Jonah Williams in the first round to play left tackle, but moved back to his old spot when Williams went down for the year with a shoulder injury in June. He suffered a concussion in the preseason that kept him out into the regular season and he was also suspended for one game after a dispute with an assistant coach.

Glenn wound up making five starts in his second and final year with the Bengals. He’s made 95 starts over the course of his career and that experience will likely earn him a shot somewhere as teams try to put together their offensive lines.