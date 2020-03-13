Browns tell employees to work remotely

Getty Images

The Browns are the latest NFL team to adapt to the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having previously announced that scouts wouldn’t be flying, the Browns today put out a statement saying they’ll tell employees to stay home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“We continue to monitor and discuss matters related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Northeast Ohio and beyond with the leadership of University Hospitals and the Ohio Department of Health,” the Browns said in a statement. “Through the guidance of local and state medical professionals, we have implemented multiple proactive measures to help ensure the health and wellness of our staff members and their families.”

The Browns have pledged to do what everyone should do, which is follow the recommendations of the CDC and local medical authorities.