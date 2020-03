Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they have signed tight end Tanner Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson, 25, was set to become an exclusive rights free agent.

He appeared in nine games for Tampa Bay in 2019, making two receptions for 26 yards.

Hudson originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Buccaneers in 2018 before spending his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

He played collegiately at Southern Arkansas.