Cardinals close facility, end travel

Getty Images

The list of NFL teams that haven’t announced significant changes to their business practices continues to drop on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Cardinals have joined the majority of the league’s teams by pulling their coaches and scouts off the road in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Breer adds that the Cardinals closed their team facility at noon. The majority of the team’s personnel will be working from home for the indefinite future.

The moves taken by the Cardinals and other teams have been mirrored by businesses around the country in what looks to be the new normal for an indefinite period of time.