Dolphins bring J.K. Dobbins in for a visit

With many teams opting to do the smart and prudent and responsible thing in these troubled times by shutting down their facilities and their travel and their pre-draft visits, the Dolphins are saying, “Damn the corona, full speed ahead.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Dolphins are hosting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at the team facility in South Florida.

Rapoport, whose media outlet is partially owned by the Dolphins, contends that the Dolphins are “proceeding with extreme caution.” But that’s simply not true. The only “extreme caution” currently to be exercised is to not allow a player to travel to Miami and to not allow a delegation to come to the facility and meet with him.

So why are the Dolphins doing it? Because they can. Because others aren’t, and because there’s a strategic benefit to be derived by gathering more information at a time when others have chosen not to.

Because, ultimately, the NFL has failed to show leadership by directing the 32 teams to stop travel, to cancel pre-draft visits, and to shut down their facilities.