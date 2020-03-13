Dolphins bring Jordan Love in for last-minute visit

Getty Images

NFL teams are banned from bringing prospects in for visits or going places to work out draft prospects after today.

So the Dolphins are making the most of what time they have left.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins quickly arranged a last-minute visit for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

They also brought in Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, though he lives in the area and can drive in. It’s unclear where Love was when the call was made.

The Dolphins are obviously in the market to draft a quarterback, and while Joe Burrow seems destined for Cincinnati with the top pick, Love is generally regarded a notch below Tua Tagvailoa and Justin Herbert.